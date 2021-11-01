2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 adults found dead in Westlake home, police say

Authorities investigate the deaths of three people in a home in Willow Run in Westlake, Ohio.
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three adults have been found dead in a Westlake home, Westlake police confirm.

Authorities, including Westlake police and Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, are currently on the scene of a residence at Willow Run and Cinnamon Way in Westlake, a 19 News photojournalist confirmed.

Police say that there is no danger to the public and they believe the deaths to be an isolated incident.

Check back for further updates. This is a developing story.

