3 adults found dead in Westlake home, police say
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three adults have been found dead in a Westlake home, Westlake police confirm.
Authorities, including Westlake police and Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, are currently on the scene of a residence at Willow Run and Cinnamon Way in Westlake, a 19 News photojournalist confirmed.
Police say that there is no danger to the public and they believe the deaths to be an isolated incident.
Check back for further updates. This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.