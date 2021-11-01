2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 men murdered in Cleveland since Friday

(AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating three murders in 24 hours.

According to Cleveland police, the first victim, Lopembe Sumaili, 35, of Cleveland was found deceased in a detached garage next to a home in the 3900 block of Trowbridge Avenue.

Sumaili’s body was found just after 10 p.m. Friday. His cause of death has not been released.

The second victim, Deandre Graham, 29, of East Cleveland, was found in the 1500 block of E. 47th Street on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Graham’s cause of death has not been released.

The third victim, Deshon Day, 32, of Cleveland, was brought from the 3700 block of East 54th Street on Oct. 30 to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Day was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center. His cause of death has not been released.

Cleveland police said there are no arrests in any of these murders.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

