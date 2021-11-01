32-year-old man found shot in Broadway-Slavic Village car dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway for a man was who was pronounced dead at a hospital after officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood on Saturday.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to the 3790 block of East 54th Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 30 for a man shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car, according to Ciaccia.

Officers took the victim out of the car and began giving him first aid until EMS arrived, Ciaccia said.

EMS continued care as they took him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to Ciaccia.

Cleveland Police identified him as 32-year-old Deshon Day of Cleveland.

Members of the Homicide Unit came to the scene to investigate.

Ciaccia said no arrests have been made, but detectives do have leads in the case.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.