35-year-old man shot dead at gathering in Canal-Fulton garage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in a garage at a gathering at a Canal-Fulton neighborhood home on Friday night.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to the 3950 block of Trowbridge Avenue for shots fired around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29.

When officers arrived, they found the victim down inside a garage with a gunshot wound to his head, Ciaccia said.

EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to Ciaccia.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as 35-year-old Lopembe Zuberi Sumaili.

Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for the investigation.

An officer fluent in Swahili was brought to the scene to translate because the witnesses only spoke that language, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said preliminary investigation information indicates that residents of the Trowbridge home were having a gathering with multiple people inside the garage, including the victim.

The victim reportedly got up to get a plate of food when he was struck by a gunshot, Ciaccia said.

According to Ciaccia, no bullet defects were found inside the garage nor were weapons found at the scene.

No suspects have been identified, Ciaccia confirmed.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is urged to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be given by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

