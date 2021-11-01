Akron officer run over by suspect who was attempting to flee police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron police officer was run over by a vehicle driven by a man attempting to flee law enforcement.

Officers stopped a man, later identified as 47-year-old James Workman, after he was seen tampering with a vehicle from underneath at D&K Auto Repair on Archwood Avenue just after midnight on Saturday morning, according to Akron police.

Following a struggle with police, Workman was able to get back into his 2011 Jeep Patriot. He sped backwards, knocking an Akron officer to the ground and running over him.

Workman led the other officers on a short police chase. He eventually jumped from the moving vehicle, but was taken into custody on East Wilbeth Road.

Police said Workman, who was also injured during the incident, was booked at the Summit County Jail after his release from Summa Health Akron City Hospital on charges that include felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of a peace officer, obstructing official business, obstructing official business, and violation of a protection order.

According to Akron police, the officer, a three-year veteran of the department, sustained minor injuries to his leg. He was treated at an area hospital, but was released hours later.

