Akron police officer trapped in cruiser after being struck by a suspected drunken driver

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron police officer was trapped inside his cruiser Saturday evening after a suspected drunken driver crashed into him while making a left turn, police said.

According to Akron police, a 54-year-old man driving a Fiat 500 was southbound on S. Main Street, when he hit the cruiser while turning onto Brighton Drive.

The officer was traveling northbound on S. Main Street.

When EMS arrived on the scene, the driver of the Fiat was unresponsive. He is currently listed in serious condition at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Police are not releasing the Fiat’s drivers name at this time and no charges have been filed.

The officer, a nearly two-year veteran of the Akron Police Department, had to be extricated from his cruiser.

The officer was treated and released from Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

