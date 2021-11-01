2 Strong 4 Bullies
Almost all MetroHealth employees are vaccinated, hospital officials say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth System officials announced Monday 94.4 % of their 7,700 employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Five employees have not shared their vaccination status, according to the news release.

And, about 426 employees have requested exemptions, which MetroHealth System officials said will be reviewed on a “rolling basis” through the end of the year.

MetroHealth System officials added 12 employees who resigned or retired in the past two months stated the COVID-19 vaccination was the reason.

“I am grateful for each and every member of our team who took this important step to protect the health of their colleagues, patients, families and the community during this once-in-a-generation pandemic,” said MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD. “Our employees are simply extraordinary. As an academic medical center, we embrace scientifically proven measures in everything that we do. The COVID-19 vaccination is no exception.”

MetroHealth announced in August all employees must receive the COVID-19 vaccination by Oct. 30 or request an exemption.

