2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Authorities ask for public’s help locating man in connection with fatal shooting at Cleveland’s Gunning Park

Xavier Hempstead, 18, is wanted for aggravated homicide in connection with a fatal shooting...
Xavier Hempstead, 18, is wanted for aggravated homicide in connection with a fatal shooting near the Gunning Park Recreation Center.(Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man they say was involved in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man near Gunning Park Recreation Center.

Cleveland police are searching for Xavier Hempstead, 18, for aggravated homicide, according to a task force media release.

Authorities allege that Hempstead and his brother, Rashaun Williams, fatally shot Darius Cruz multiple times in the head and the back in September

Williams was arrested in October near the 3800 block of West 150th Street in Cleveland, according to the release.

Hempstead, 18, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

His last known address is near the 3800 block of West 150th Street in Cleveland.

Hempstead should be considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

The task force asks anyone with information to call 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison (40) is introduced onto the field prior to an...
Baltimore Ravens player Malik Harrison hit by bullet during shooting in downtown Cleveland
19 News
Shooting scene in downtown Cleveland on Halloween night
Almost all MetroHealth employees are vaccinated, hospital officials say
It's a federal offense to place campaign literature in a mailbox without postage
Last-minute campaign pushes in Cuyahoga County need to stay legal