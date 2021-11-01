Authorities ask for public’s help locating man in connection with fatal shooting at Cleveland’s Gunning Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man they say was involved in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man near Gunning Park Recreation Center.

Cleveland police are searching for Xavier Hempstead, 18, for aggravated homicide, according to a task force media release.

Authorities allege that Hempstead and his brother, Rashaun Williams, fatally shot Darius Cruz multiple times in the head and the back in September

Williams was arrested in October near the 3800 block of West 150th Street in Cleveland, according to the release.

Hempstead, 18, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

His last known address is near the 3800 block of West 150th Street in Cleveland.

Hempstead should be considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

The task force asks anyone with information to call 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

