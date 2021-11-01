2 Strong 4 Bullies
Baltimore Ravens player Malik Harrison hit by bullet during shooting in Cleveland

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison (40) is introduced onto the field prior to an...
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison (40) is introduced onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Baltimore Ravens said a player was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday night.

According to the team, Malik Harrison was struck in the calf by a stray bullet and treated at MetroHealth Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Harrison, a linebacker for the Ravens, was apparently in Northeast Ohio for a gathering during the team’s bye week.

According to the Ravens, Harrison is expected to return to Baltimore on Monday.

Cleveland police have not released any additional details about the shooting.

The 23-year-old Columbus native played college football for the Ohio State University before being drafted by Baltimore in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

This is a developing story.

