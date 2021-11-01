Baltimore Ravens player Malik Harrison hit by bullet during shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Baltimore Ravens said a player was hit by gunfire during a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday night.

According to the team, Malik Harrison was struck in the calf by a stray bullet and treated at MetroHealth Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/RUhqtCBSnB — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2021

Harrison, a linebacker for the Ravens, was apparently in Northeast Ohio for a gathering during the team’s bye week.

According to the Ravens, Harrison is expected to return to Baltimore on Monday.

Cleveland police have not released any additional details about the shooting.

The 23-year-old Columbus native played college football for the Ohio State University before being drafted by Baltimore in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.