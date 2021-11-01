Bedford High School to remain remote until November 29

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford High School students will remain on remote instruction through November 29, according to a Bedford City School District media release.

The decision to remain in virtual instruction was made to “allow school and district officials to finalize plans to bolster both school safety and social-emotional learning,” the release said.

“Obviously, none of this is ideal,” Superintendent Andrea Celico said. “As we’ve said, the decision to return temporarily to remote learning for high school students wasn’t easy and it wasn’t made lightly. However, we have to address safety issues. We want our students to feel safe so they can concentrate on learning and we want our teachers and staff to feel secure so they can do their best work too.”

Last week, Bedford schools announced they would move to remote schooling citing fights and threats.

The high school administration requested the extension, the district said, to hire more security and “social-emotional” learning staff needed after fights between students resulted in injuries to both students and staff who broke up the fights, the release said.

The district wrote that it isn’t alone in dealing with problems with student discipline after many students returned to the classroom for the first time in more than a year.

“They are adjusting and many of them are struggling,” Celico wrote. “We’ll also be emphasizing our social emotional programs even more when students return to the building to try to help those who are having a hard time.”

