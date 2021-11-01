2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bodycam footage released of 50-year-old woman killed in double shooting at Cleveland gas station

By Misty Stiver and Aria Janel
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are still investigating almost a month after a double shooting claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman on Cleveland’s East Side.

Kimberly Clevenger, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead around 3:45 a.m. after being shot at the Marmrita gas station on the corner of East 115th Street and St. Clair Avenue, on October 5th, according to police records.

A 19-year-old male from Euclid was also shot and taken to a hospital by private auto.

The double shooting is just one in a string of violent incidents in the Glenville neighborhood this month.

Maurice Barber, 33, was killed Oct. 1 in a shooting on East 123rd Street near Fairport Avenue.

In addition to Barber’s death, police are investigating at least four other shootings that occurred within 26 hours in Glenville.

Five days before Clevenger was fatally shot at Marmrita, police say a 29-year-old male shot himself in the leg during a fight at the same gas station.

Last October, 56-year-old Frank Judge was killed in the Marmrita parking lot. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Cleveland City Councilman Kevin Conwell says he has a meeting planned for Thursday with a Cleveland police commander to address the recent gun violence in his ward.

Police records show felonious assaults involving guns are up nearly 20% in Cleveland since last September.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

