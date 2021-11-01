Cleveland man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend inside car on I-77

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty Monday morning to murdering his girlfriend while they were driving on I-77 in Cleveland last December.

On Dec. 17, 2020, Ellis Wilson shot and killed Breyana Presley while they were in the car with two of her young children.

Mother shot and killed while driving with her children. ((Source: Facebook))

After the shooting, the car crashed into the center median near the Harvard Avenue exit ramp.

Wilson ran from the car, but Cleveland police found him hiding in the brush along the freeway.

The children, ages eight months and 12-years-old, were not injured.

After Wilson pleaded guilty, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Peter Corrigan sentenced him to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

“This barbaric individual executed the victim in front of her children,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “Our hearts go out to her family as they grieve this tragic loss.”

