Cleveland man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend inside car on I-77

Ellis Wilson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Ellis Wilson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty Monday morning to murdering his girlfriend while they were driving on I-77 in Cleveland last December.

On Dec. 17, 2020, Ellis Wilson shot and killed Breyana Presley while they were in the car with two of her young children.

Mother shot and killed while driving with her children.
Mother shot and killed while driving with her children.((Source: Facebook))

After the shooting, the car crashed into the center median near the Harvard Avenue exit ramp.

Wilson ran from the car, but Cleveland police found him hiding in the brush along the freeway.

The children, ages eight months and 12-years-old, were not injured.

After Wilson pleaded guilty, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Peter Corrigan sentenced him to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

“This barbaric individual executed the victim in front of her children,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “Our hearts go out to her family as they grieve this tragic loss.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

