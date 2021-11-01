Hit-skip driver sentenced for 2019 crash that seriously injured cyclist in Avon Lake

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who pleaded guilty to critically injuring a bicyclist and fleeing the scene of the 2019 crash will be sentenced on Monday.

Allison Spoerl is expected to face a Lorain County judge at 10 a.m. for sentencing on four charges, including negligent assault, not stopping after an accident, tampering with evidence, and falsification.

The prosecutor and crash investigators said Spoerl struck and severely injured Patty Banks, of Bay Village, with her car on Lake Road in May 2019 before fleeing the scene.

Banks did survive, but she suffered a concussion, severe lacerations to her face and body, a fractured pelvis, and other broken bones.

Avon Lake police were able to link Spoerl’s vehicle to the crime with surveillance video that captured the incident. It was later found at an Avon-area auto body shop undergoing repairs.

“We have to make people aware that cyclists have the right to be on the road. Hitting them is unacceptable and leaving them for dead is inhumane,” Banks said. “I would have died on Lake Road that day had Marcia Herwaldt not been there. Three weeks later, Randy Knilans was run down and killed. This cannot be tolerated anymore! With distracted driving increasing dramatically, these crashes will not stop unless the law is changed and people are held accountable.”

Members of the Northeast Ohio cyclist community are expected to be present in support of Banks during Spoerl’s sentencing.

