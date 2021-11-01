Holmes County missionary group asks for prayers for hostages still held in Haiti

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Seventeen days after missionaries associated with a Holmes County-based religious organization were kidnapped in Haiti, group leaders are asking for prayers for their safe return.

Christian Aid Ministries, a conservative Christian religious organization is, asking for prayers after 17 missionary workers were abducted while on a trip to visit an orphanage in Haiti Saturday.

The kidnapped group consisted of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, for a total of five children, seven women and five men, the Associated Press previously reported.

The group is a non-profit organized as a “channel for Amish, Mennonite and other conservative Anabaptist groups and individuals to minister the physical and spiritual needs around the world,” according to the group’s website. “This is in response to the command, ‘. . . do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith’ (Galatians 6:10).”

Police accused a notorious Haitian gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings of the abductions shortly after the kidnappings, according to the AP.

Read the complete statement here:

Update on Haiti Kidnapping

This is now the 17th day since the kidnapping in Haiti took place. Our workers and loved ones are still being held. Voices from around the world continue to cry out to God to sustain the hostages. We desire wisdom from God as we work through this difficult situation.

Throughout the long days of waiting, a special network of global prayer support has gathered around the hostages and their families. Every 15 minutes of the day and night, the torch of prayer is passed on. Some time periods have over 20 individuals or groups praying at once.

If you would like to join the hundreds of individuals or groups who have joined this scheduled prayer effort, send an email to prayers@christianaidministries.org. (If at some point you’re unable to continue, you may send us an email requesting that your name be withdrawn.). Please mention what Eastern Daylight Time period you are committing to pray (e.g. 10:00-10:15 a.m.), your email address, and a phone number if you’d like to receive recorded prayer updates. You may also call (330) 893-2428 if you wish to join the prayer chain.

In addition to this organized prayer effort, we recognize the many thousands—if not millions—of other people who are praying. Your commitment to stand with the hostages and their families in this way is deeply appreciated. God bless you for praying!

Christian Aid Ministries | November 1, 2021 4:00 p.m.

