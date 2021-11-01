Lakewood man dies after being struck on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Lakewood man was killed Friday evening after he was struck by a vehicle on I-90 Eastbound.

According to police, Seamus Holian was hit just before 10 p.m. on I-90 near East 22nd Street.

Holian was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, it is not known why Holian was on the highway.

Cleveland police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.