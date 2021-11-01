2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakewood man dies after being struck on I-90

(Associated Press)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Lakewood man was killed Friday evening after he was struck by a vehicle on I-90 Eastbound.

According to police, Seamus Holian was hit just before 10 p.m. on I-90 near East 22nd Street.

Holian was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, it is not known why Holian was on the highway.

Cleveland police said the incident remains under investigation.

