Last-minute campaign pushes in Cuyahoga County need to stay legal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you receive campaign literature in the mailbox without postage, it’s a federal offense.

“I think everybody knows the only thing that belongs in a mailbox is official U.S. Mail,” said Mike West, manager of the outreach department at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. “We know some candidates get a little over-enthusiastic, and some of the campaign literature might creep into a mailbox. If they have any issues regarding the postal service, they should contact the postal service.”

Fines range from $100 to $5,000 for individuals, and up to $10,000 for organizations.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections doesn’t police elections, just administers them, but they receive phone calls on problems, like the theft of yard signs.

“If they suspect someone has stolen their yard sign, they can file a report with their local police department,” said West.

Yard signs also have strict restrictions.

“Most cities, most municipalities have some kind of sign ordinance,” said West. “So, when in doubt about where you can place yard signs, distance from the road, size of yard signs, things of that nature, you should always check with your city’s elected officials or the service department.”

Anyone with concerns about any campaign impropriety can file a complaint at the Ohio Elections Commission.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.