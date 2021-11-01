2 Strong 4 Bullies
North Ridgeville police jokingly warn those who set up their Christmas decorations too early

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If it was up to the North Ridgeville Police Department, Christmas decorations would not go up until after Thanksgiving.

In a sarcastic manner, the police department asked residents in a Facebook post to hold off just a little bit longer before setting up any holiday displays, even joking about criminal charges for premature decorators.

“We’re looking into it but it might be considered Disorderly Conduct to put Christmas decorations out tomorrow and if enough people on your street do it, possibly Aggravated Riot.”

Please be careful out there tonight.....both drivers and Trick or Treaters. It looks like it's going to be fantastic...

Posted by North Ridgeville Police Department on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Judging by the thoughts on early decorations, North Ridgeville police probably aren’t listening to the Northeast Ohio radio stations that have already switched to Christmas music at the department.

