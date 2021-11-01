North Ridgeville police jokingly warn those who set up their Christmas decorations too early

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If it was up to the North Ridgeville Police Department, Christmas decorations would not go up until after Thanksgiving.

In a sarcastic manner, the police department asked residents in a Facebook post to hold off just a little bit longer before setting up any holiday displays, even joking about criminal charges for premature decorators.

“We’re looking into it but it might be considered Disorderly Conduct to put Christmas decorations out tomorrow and if enough people on your street do it, possibly Aggravated Riot.”

Judging by the thoughts on early decorations, North Ridgeville police probably aren’t listening to the Northeast Ohio radio stations that have already switched to Christmas music at the department.

