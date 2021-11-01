2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly pattern with a winter mix of showers at times

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A large area of low pressure in eastern Canada will keep our area cooler than normal this week. The wind off of the lake will allow for some lake effect from time to time. It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds today. A risk of a few showers along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. High temperatures around 50 degrees. The wind will make it feel colder. Temperatures cool enough later tonight to allow any lake effect showers to mix with graupel or snow along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Overnight temperatures dip into the 30s. Expect more of that winter mix of lake effect showers tomorrow and Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures only in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

