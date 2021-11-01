Ohio police investigating reports that sewing needles were found in Halloween candy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northern Ohio police department is urging parents to carefully inspect their child’s Halloween haul after more than one piece of candy was reportedly tampered with.

The Fostoria Police Division said a child reportedly found a sewing needle inside a KitKat bar that was collected during the citywide trick-or-treating event on Saturday night.

At least one other piece was allegedly found to have been tampered with, according to Fostoria police.

“Although we only are aware of two pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community,” Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said.

Officials with the police department said a Fostoria-area hospital system has offered to X-ray any Halloween candy to ensure it is safe and untouched.

Scans will take place on Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

Fostoria is located approximately 40 miles south of Toledo.

