A scary Halloween night in downtown Cleveland as gunshots ring out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gunshots ring out in Downtown Cleveland on Halloween night.

Cleveland Police investigated multiple locations and gathered shell casings and recovered weapons according to sources.

19 News spotted one man who was taken into custody for allegedly firing the gunshots, but it’s unclear exactly what charges he faces.

Witnesses told 19 News they heard numerous shots fired shortly after 8:30 p.m.

One ambulance was on the scene and a person was rushed to the hospital, but it’s unclear whether the victim was actually struck by bullets or a bottle.

It’s suspected that the shots were fired in the area of Rockwell between East 12th Street and East 9th Street.

Then, at least four police cruisers and crime scene investigators gathered on East 9th near Vincent, and just down the road from Superior Avenue.

That’s where a source says they caught up with the suspect and recovered several weapons that were inside a white sports car that was ultimately towed by police as evidence.

