Search underway for missing Maple Heights man with dementia

Eugene Dungy (Source: Maple Heights police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

According to police, Eugene Dungy walked away from his home on Bowling Green Road in Maple Heights at 9 a.m. Monday and has not been seen since.

Dungy has brown hair, grey eyes and a scruffy beard.

He was possibly wearing glasses, a dark jacket and brown shoes.

Police added he may be walking with a grey cane.

If you see Dungy, please call 911.

