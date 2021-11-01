Search underway for missing Maple Heights man with dementia
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man who suffers from dementia.
According to police, Eugene Dungy walked away from his home on Bowling Green Road in Maple Heights at 9 a.m. Monday and has not been seen since.
Dungy has brown hair, grey eyes and a scruffy beard.
He was possibly wearing glasses, a dark jacket and brown shoes.
Police added he may be walking with a grey cane.
If you see Dungy, please call 911.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.