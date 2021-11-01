2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gunman taps on glass door of Cleveland house, shoots man inside dead

Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.
Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man was visiting his girlfriend’s house in Cleveland’s Goodrich-Kirtland Park neighborhood on Saturday when an unknown suspect came up to the back of the house, tapped on the glass door with a gun, and fatally shot him.

Cleveland Police said officers were sent to the 1540 block of East 47th Street for a man shot on Oct. 30.

When officers arrived, they found the victim down in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the neck and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Police identified him as 29-year-old Deandre Graham.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Graham was an East Cleveland resident who was at his girlfriend’s house when he was killed.

“An unknown male reportedly came up to the rear of the house and tapped on the rear glass door with a gun,” Ciaccia said. “The suspect then shot the victim through the glass door.”

Members of the Homicide Unit came to the scene to investigate.

Ciaccia confirmed no arrests have been made in this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

