Teen dies after shooting in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy was killed Monday afternoon outside a Family Dollar store in Maple Heights, according to police.

Maple Heights police were called to the area near the intersection of Adams and Broadway avenues on the report of a male shot and lying on the ground shortly before 4 p.m., according to a police media release.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Medics took the boy to Metro Hospital, where he died, the release said.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple other boys fleeing the scene, according to police.

A person of interest has been identified, but, as of Monday evening, no charges had been filed.

The victim’s identity has not been released to give authorities time to notify his family, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

Tipsters can also anonymously submit information via Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or by texting TIP657 to 274637.

