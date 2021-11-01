2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Teen dies after shooting in Maple Heights

(WGEM)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy was killed Monday afternoon outside a Family Dollar store in Maple Heights, according to police.

Maple Heights police were called to the area near the intersection of Adams and Broadway avenues on the report of a male shot and lying on the ground shortly before 4 p.m., according to a police media release.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Medics took the boy to Metro Hospital, where he died, the release said.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple other boys fleeing the scene, according to police.

A person of interest has been identified, but, as of Monday evening, no charges had been filed.

The victim’s identity has not been released to give authorities time to notify his family, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

Tipsters can also anonymously submit information via Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or by texting TIP657 to 274637.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

The 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were in the poverty stricken nation working for...
Holmes County missionary group asks for prayers for hostages still held in Haiti
35-year-old man shot dead at gathering in Canal-Fulton garage
35-year-old man shot dead at gathering in Canal-Fulton garage
Authorities investigate the deaths of three people in a home in Willow Run in Westlake, Ohio.
3 adults found dead in Westlake home, police say
Bedford High School to remain remote until November 29