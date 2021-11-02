12 and 13-year-old boys arrested in connection with Maple Heights murder

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy Monday afternoon.

The victim, Sha’shawn Anderson, was shot in the back on Adams Street, near the Family Dollar on Broadway Avenue around 3:44 p.m.

EMS transported Anderson to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Maple Heights police said the two juvenile suspects were taken into custody Tuesday and transported to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police added charges are pending against the suspects.

Maple Heights police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call their detective bureau at 216-587-9624 or e-mail them at Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

