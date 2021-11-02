2 drivers die in Stark County crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed Tuesday morning in a fiery head-on collision in Lexington Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said the accident happened at 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 183 and Price Street NE.

The driver of a Nissan Altima went left of center and crashed into a Ford Fusion, said troopers.

The impact caused the Nissan to catch fire and become engulfed in flames.

Troopers said due to the victim’s injuries, they are still working on proper identification.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.