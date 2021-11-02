2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men stab Cleveland homeless man multiple times

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old homeless man was stabbed multiple times while he was sleeping outside, according to Cleveland police.

The victim told police two males approached him around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Superior Avenue in Downtown.

After the attack, the suspects fled and police have not released a description of them.

EMS transported the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center for emergency treatment.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

