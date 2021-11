EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the murder of a 48-year-old man.

Sherman Crenshaw, of Euclid, was found deceased in the 18000 block of Meredith Avenue on Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not released Crenshaw’s cause of death.

No further details on the murder have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

