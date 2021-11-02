2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron teachers want violence against staff to stop

The Akron Education Association is complaining that student violence has increased, leaving staff ill-equipped for it.
The Akron Public Schools(AP IMAGES)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Education Association is calling on students to stop the violence in their schools. According to the Association, it has gotten to the point where staff is resigning as a result.

This violence has led the AEA to pass a no-confidence vote for the Office of Student Support Services, the Office of Special Education, and Student Support Services director Dan Rambler.

President Patricia Shipe says that short-term and long-term solutions need to be taken into account to avoid for this to continue. This comes as Bedford High School extended their remote learning until November 29th as a result of school violence.

