Alliance man robs drug store with hunting knife

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-hour police investigation led to the arrest of a 27-year-old who authorities say robbed an Alliance Rite Aid with a hunting knife Sunday night.

Daniel F. Lattanzio, 27, of Watson Avenue, was arrested for aggravated robbery Monday after allegedly robbing the Rite Aid at East State Street and Arch Avenue, according to an Alliance police Facebook post.

No one was hurt and Lattanzio left with less than $500, police said.

Police say they arrested Lattanzio when he returned to the location where he had hidden the knife as he escaped the night before.

Lattanzio said that the money was for drugs.

