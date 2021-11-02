Police ask for public’s help identifying ‘persons of interest’ in fatal shooting of two Akron University students

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people they say are “persons of interest” in the shooting deaths of two Akron University students in September.

The department released a video via Facebook Tuesday and asked anyone with information about the crimes or who can identify the people in the video to contact the Akron Police Detectives E. Hornacek, D. McConnell, or B. Lucey, at 330-375-2490 or to call the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677) or text TIPSCO at 274637 (CRIMES).

Three people were shot - two fatally - on September 19 after a fight broke out among a large gathering that had formed around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Kling and Wheeler streets, according to the Facebook post.

During the altercation, a suspect began shooting, police said.

Maya McFetridge, 18, and Alexander Beasley, 25, died of their wounds.

The University of Akron and Summit County Crime Stoppers are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in the shootings.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.