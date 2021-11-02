2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police ask for public’s help identifying ‘persons of interest’ in fatal shooting of two Akron University students

(woio)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people they say are “persons of interest” in the shooting deaths of two Akron University students in September.

The department released a video via Facebook Tuesday and asked anyone with information about the crimes or who can identify the people in the video to contact the Akron Police Detectives E. Hornacek, D. McConnell, or B. Lucey, at 330-375-2490 or to call the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677) or text TIPSCO at 274637 (CRIMES).

Three people were shot - two fatally - on September 19 after a fight broke out among a large gathering that had formed around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Kling and Wheeler streets, according to the Facebook post.

During the altercation, a suspect began shooting, police said.

Maya McFetridge, 18, and Alexander Beasley, 25, died of their wounds.

The University of Akron and Summit County Crime Stoppers are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in the shootings.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Geneva Area City Schools teachers to strike over district’s online learning curriculum
Geneva Area City Schools teachers to strike over district’s online learning curriculum
Geneva Area City Schools teachers to strike over district’s online learning curriculum
Geneva Area City Schools teachers to strike over district’s online learning curriculum
UH clinical trials for dementia drug
University Hospitals seek genetic-linked dementia patients for clinical trial
University Hospitals seek genetic-linked dementia patients to participate in clinical trial
University Hospitals seek genetic-linked dementia patients to participate in clinical trial