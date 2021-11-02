Body pulled from Cuyahoga River in Cleveland’s Flats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body of an unidentified person was pulled from the Cuyahoga River Tuesday afternoon.

The Cleveland Fire Department was called around 3:45 pm after a passerby said they saw a body in the river near Columbus Road and Merwin Avenue in the flats.

Crews were able to find the body a short time later, just south of the Columbus Road Bridge.

