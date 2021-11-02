2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns do not intend on trading Odell Beckham Jr. by deadline, source says

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms-up before an NFL football game against...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms-up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, with the transaction window closing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was among potential trade assets mentioned throughout the league, but ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini said the team does not intend on trading him.

Beckham Jr. joined the Cleveland Browns via trade in 2019, but the former Pro Bowl-caliber receiver has not been able to put up the types of stats he tallied while he was with the New York Giants; whether due to injury or other reasons.

In Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham Jr. caught one pass for six yards.

The Cleveland Browns, with or without Beckham Jr., will travel to Cincinnati next for a road game against the AFC North rival Bengals on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m.

