Cleveland car thief steals keys out of TownHall diner’s purse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car thief is on the loose after he stole the keys out of a woman’s purse when she was on the TownHall patio in Ohio City, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Officers were sent to West 25th Street and Mulberry for a disabled 2021 Toyota Camry in the middle of the intersection on Oct. 23, according to police.

Police found out that the owner of the car was dining on the TownHall patio at 1909 West 25th St. when the suspect went into the victim’s purse when she wasn’t looking and stole her car keys, police said.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Majid at 216-623-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize him or have any other information on this crime.

