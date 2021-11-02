Cleveland to elect first new mayor since 2005

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters in Cleveland today will choose a new mayor for the first time in 16 years.

Both Justin Bibb and City Council President Kevin Kelley are vying for the position.

Current Mayor Frank Jackson decided to retire after his fourth term even though he could seek re-election.

He is the longest-serving mayor of Cleveland.

Bibb has not held a political position before but was a senior policy advisory for education and economic development with Cuyahoga County from 2011 to 2012.

In 2020, Bibb started at Urbanova as its chief strategy officer.

He has a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from American University.

He has an M.B.A. and law degree from Case Western Reserve University.

Cleveland mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley

Kelley has been on city council since 2005.

He has been council president since 2013.

Kelley was endorsed by Jackson.

Kelley is counsel with Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLC.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and a master’s degree from Case Western Reserve University. He additionally has a law degree from Cleveland State University.

Unofficial Election Results - Cuyahoga County Happy Election Day! 🎉 Thanks for visiting my map! This map uses real-time voting data shared online by the Cuyahoga Board of Elections. New map features this Election: Automatic 60sec refresh New map legend colors ■■■■■■■■■■ Full-screen mode button for watching all day on larger screens Precinct/ward toggle button (Cleveland wards only, sorry) For prior elections, the map illustrated voter turnout %s. I've switched to vote totals for this Election, but you'll still find the turnout %s in the infobox! Good luck to all campaigns! -Angelo @Trivisonno

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.