2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland to elect first new mayor since 2005

Cleveland will decide on a new mayor Nov. 2, 2021.
Cleveland will decide on a new mayor Nov. 2, 2021.(KSLA)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Voters in Cleveland today will choose a new mayor for the first time in 16 years.

Both Justin Bibb and City Council President Kevin Kelley are vying for the position.

Current Mayor Frank Jackson decided to retire after his fourth term even though he could seek re-election.

He is the longest-serving mayor of Cleveland.

Bibb has not held a political position before but was a senior policy advisory for education and economic development with Cuyahoga County from 2011 to 2012.

In 2020, Bibb started at Urbanova as its chief strategy officer.

He has a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from American University.

He has an M.B.A. and law degree from Case Western Reserve University.

Cleveland mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley
Cleveland mayoral candidate Kevin Kelley

Kelley has been on city council since 2005.

He has been council president since 2013.

Kelley was endorsed by Jackson.

Kelley is counsel with Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLC.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University and a master’s degree from Case Western Reserve University. He additionally has a law degree from Cleveland State University.

Unofficial Election Results - Cuyahoga County

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Cleveland Police Department.
How will Cleveland vote on Issue 24: police oversight?
Republican Mike Carey will face off against Democrat State Rep. Allison Russo in the Ohio...
Trump and Biden backed candidates face off in Ohio special election
It's a federal offense to place campaign literature in a mailbox without postage
Last-minute campaign pushes in Cuyahoga County need to stay legal
Cuyahoga County Board Of Elections
Voter turnout in 2021 municipal election slightly higher than in 2017 election