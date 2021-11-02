Cleveland Heights to elect first ever mayor in city’s 100-year history

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in the city’s history, Cleveland Heights will have an elected mayor.

In 2019, residents approved changing the city’s charter to end an appointed city manager-run system.

Barbara Danforth, former CEO of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland and Kahlil Serene, the current City Council vice president, advanced in the primary for today’s General Election.

The newly elected mayor will serve a four-year term.

