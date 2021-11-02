2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Heights to elect first ever mayor in city’s 100-year history

(WECT)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in the city’s history, Cleveland Heights will have an elected mayor.

In 2019, residents approved changing the city’s charter to end an appointed city manager-run system.

Barbara Danforth, former CEO of the YMCA of Greater Cleveland and Kahlil Serene, the current City Council vice president, advanced in the primary for today’s General Election.

The newly elected mayor will serve a four-year term.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

US Congressional District 11 seat: Will Ohio vote in a Republican or Democrat?
The Cleveland skyline is shown, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Cleveland.
Nov. 2 election guide
Cleveland will decide on a new mayor Nov. 2, 2021.
Cleveland to elect first new mayor since 2005
Cleveland Police Department.
How will Cleveland vote on Issue 24: police oversight?