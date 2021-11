Happy Election Day! 🎉

Thanks for visiting my map! This map uses real-time voting data shared online by the Cuyahoga Board of Elections.

New map features this Election:

Automatic 60sec refresh

New map legend colors ■■■■■■■■■■

Full-screen mode button for watching all day on larger screens

Precinct/ward toggle button (Cleveland wards only, sorry)

For prior elections, the map illustrated voter turnout %s. I've switched to vote totals for this Election, but you'll still find the turnout %s in the infobox!

Good luck to all campaigns!

-Angelo @Trivisonno