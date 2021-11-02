2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland voters reflect on historic Election Day 2021

By Katie Tercek
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A historic day in Cleveland as thousands headed to the polls to choose the next mayor.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections projected a 30% voter turnout based on previous mayoral election years.

“And today Issue 24 in my mind is an example to bring those cries and on the street into reality through policy,” said Jonathan Welle, an Ohio City Resident.

On Election Day in Cleveland’s West Side outside the Michael Zone Recreation Center, you would have found campaigners for Issue 24 standing out in the cold making their voices heard.

“Issue 24 is a way to provide accountability to the police department. It creates an independent commission that would make sure that when the police misbehave there are some common-sense accountability measures in place,” said Welle.

Voters said if it wasn’t for Cleveland’s mayoral race or Issue 24, they may have skipped voting this year.

“The mayoral race is super important for the next four-plus years and Issue 24 I think is extremely important thing for people to be coming out to vote on, that’s how you can comment on it,” said Adriana Mundy, a Cleveland resident.

Voters shared the feelings they have once they get done handing in their ballot.

“I feel energized, I feel like a change is coming hopefully. Something different for the city,” said David Martinez, a Cleveland resident.

Residents also said regardless of what type of an election year it is they would still come out and vote.

“I think it’s our civic duty to vote,” said Dan Miller, a Cleveland resident.

Election officials said they typically expect to see voter percentage spike around the time people head home from work.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

