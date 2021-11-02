2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga Falls police ask for help identifying alleged bank robber

Cuyahoga Falls police say they need the public's help identifying a person in connection with the robbery of a PNC bank Monday.(Cuyahoga Falls police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said robbed a PNC bank Monday afternoon.

A person walked into a PNC Bank at 2105 State Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money, according to a Cuyahoga Falls police Facebook post.

The suspect left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, the post said.

The suspect is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 150 and 180 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 330-928-2181 or anonymously on their tip line at 330-971-8477.

