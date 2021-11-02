2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dayton woman offers $5,000 for return of jewelry lost at Kalahari

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Dayton-area resident who lost her jewelry at a Kalahari resort is offering $5,000 for anyone who can help her retrieve the items.

“Hopefully, it will cause them to bring it forward,” said Julia Lindsey, of Germanton, Ohio.

During her 2018 visit to the Kalahari resort in Sandusky, Lindsey left abruptly due to a personal emergency, only to realize she left her jewelry behind.

After communicating with representatives, resort staff tried to mail the items back to Germantown.

However, the package instead arrived at a home in Maple Heights.

When police officers visited said home, the residents denied ever coming across the package.

“This whole thing is just a mess,” Lindsey said.

The 80-year-old explained the jewelry left behind included a silver ring bought in Europe, a large necklace, and a second necklace with a pendant bough by her late husband.

“Joe’s gone,” she said, “and I want it back.”

19 News reached out to Kalahari representatives to ask for any updates, along with how such mistakes take place but have not received a response.

Three years later, Lindsey is not giving up.

“If something is yours, it will find its way back to you,” she said.

The retired university professor said, at this point, the jewelry could be anywhere in Ohio, but she hopes whoever has the items now is willing to return them.

“I hope they have compassion and realize how much, since my husband is gone, how much it means to me and they’ll return it,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
