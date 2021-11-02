2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Downtown Cleveland residents left wary after violent Halloween night sends NFL player to hospital

By Kristin Mazur
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Halloween fright became too real after violence erupted in Downtown Cleveland Sunday night, sending an NFL player to the hospital and a storefront boarded up.

“It is frightening,” said Mary Schrader, after she the window of the Dunkin’ Donuts at the corner of E. 9th Street and Rockwell Avenue while stopping to get coffee Monday. “It’s alarming.”

Part of the storefront is currently boarded up after the restaurant in the Civic Center district was hit with bullets Halloween night.

Cleveland police said officers initially responded Sunday around 9 p.m. to shots fired at Rockwell near East 12th Street.

The violent scene made National news when the Baltimore Ravens released a statement Monday saying the team’s linebacker Malik Harrison was shot in the leg while in Downtown Cleveland on Halloween.

According to Cleveland police, Harrison was in a club when a fight broke out inside, prompting security to force everyone out.

Witnesses reported to Cleveland detectives that someone was seen running with a firearm. That’s when several gunshots were fired, according to the police report.

Harrison is expected to be okay.

“I feel bad for the situation, happy that he’s okay,” said Ravens’ Head Coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday during a press conference.

“Of course people get a little rowdy and I’m sure that there are things that happened during events, but you really don’t know too much about it because it’s not left in the windows with bullet holes,” Schrader told 19 News.

The boarded up storefront of the downtown Dunkin’ Donuts is a visual many 19 News spoke with Monday say evokes flashbacks of last year’s downtown riots, which forced many businesses to close temporarily, some forced to close for good.

In May of 2020, demonstrators clashed with police on the steps of the Justice Center.

Bottles and other objects were hurled at officers, who returned fire with tear gas, flash bangs, and rubber projectiles.

Windows were broken out, police cars were set on fire, and businesses were ransacked.

This violence seen in downtown on Halloween, though, is certainly not typical and has therefore left residents, like Schrader, fearful.

Residents had a similar reaction when a man was shot while in his car in the Warehouse District back in June.

Cleveland police continue to investigate the Halloween violence downtown, but said four males were arrested in connection to the shooting. Police have not yet identified the individuals.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Quimby Avenue, Cleveland
Historic Hough neighborhood sees resurgence despite rough past
Downtown Cleveland residents left wary after violent Halloween night sends NFL player to hospital
Downtown Cleveland residents left wary after violent Halloween night sends NFL player to hospital
Cuyahoga Falls police say they need the public's help identifying a person in connection with...
Cuyahoga Falls police ask for help identifying alleged bank robber
The children were last seen on Oct. 27, 2021.
Wayne County missing mother, children found safe in California