Funeral services held for longtime Cleveland radio host Mike Trivisonno

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Funeral services for Mike Trivisonno, the longtime radio host for WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, will be held on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old Northeast Ohio native who grew up in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs died suddenly on Oct. 28, his WTAM colleagues announced during an on-air tribute.

OBITUARY: Tribute movie for Mike Trivisonno

A funeral mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. at St. Anselm Church in Chesterland.

Trivisonno, who spent more than three decades “in” the Cleveland airwaves, enjoyed playing poker and was passionate about his charitable efforts, raising millions of dollars to benefit children over the years.

Contributions can be made in Trivisonno’s name to Coats for Kids Cleveland.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

