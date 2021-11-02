How will Cleveland vote on Issue 24: police oversight?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Issue 24, a proposed amendment that would change how the city’s police department operates with a civilian-led board, is being voted on today by Cleveland residents.

Mayoral candidate Justin Bibb is for Issue 24 and candidate and current City Council President Kevin Kelley is against Issue 24.

Issue 24 puts the final decision on police policies, and the discipline of officers, in the hands of a civilian-led board and commission.

Members of the commission would be appointed by the mayor and city council.

Members would need to represent a variety of interests in the city and have to be part of a civil rights organization, police organization.

Being a victim or having a family member who has been a victim of police violence is also a qualifier.

