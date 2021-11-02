Lakewood residents upset about ongoing construction, safety concerns

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Lakewood has been working hard on a sewer project on Lauderdale Avenue.

Lynn Heine was told back in May that the project would be done on Nov. 1.

But with the piles of debris, materials, dust, and carved-out pavement the end doesn’t seem near.

“Then we’ve been told Thanksgiving, now I was told by someone in the public works department 2022,″ said Heine.

The project has left neighbors with nowhere to park, a problem not new to Lakewood, but as long as the orange barrels are out, there doesn’t seem to be a solution.

The neighbors suggested to the city that they use the middle school parking lot.

“Just overnight, not when the kids are in school,” explained Heine, “and we were told no. So we’re not allowed to park on the street, and you lose access to your driveway where, where are you supposed to park”?

Neighbors also brought up concerns when it comes to their safety and the safety of their vehicles.

“It’s been like this for weeks, and I just fear that when I drive down the street I’m gonna pop a tire,” said Heine.

To be fair, we took these concerns to the city they tell us that they are ensuring that residents will have access to their driveways or to parking on the street.

As for safety and accessibility, they want residents to reach out to their HR department for help.

They are also planning for the project to be finished by the end of the year.

