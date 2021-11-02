2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain police ask for help identifying person caught by surveillance in goalie mask - like Jason

Lorain police posted images they said were captured from security footage at the One Wireless...
Lorain police posted images they said were captured from security footage at the One Wireless at 455 West 4th Street to their Facebook page Tuesday.(Lorain police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police are looking for responsible for significantly damaging a storefront with a large rock -- one while wearing a goalie mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movie franchise.

Lorain police posted images they said were captured from security footage at the One Wireless at 455 West 4th Street to their Facebook page Tuesday.

The pictures show one person in a Rugrats hooded sweatshirt and a Jason-style hockey mask and another in a balaclava and blue Nike top.

A third photo shows an individual in a red and grey Tommy Hilfiger top.

The post did not say when the incident occurred or whether the individuals in the photos are suspected of any crimes.

Police ask anyone with information on the people’s identities to contact Detective Gray at 440-654-3397.

Lorain police posted images they said were captured from security footage at the One Wireless...
Lorain police posted images they said were captured from security footage at the One Wireless at 455 West 4th Street to their Facebook page Tuesday.(Lorain police)
Lorain police posted images they said were captured from security footage at the One Wireless...
Lorain police posted images they said were captured from security footage at the One Wireless at 455 West 4th Street to their Facebook page Tuesday.(Lorain police)
Lorain police posted images they said were captured from security footage at the One Wireless...
Lorain police posted images they said were captured from security footage at the One Wireless at 455 West 4th Street to their Facebook page Tuesday.(Lorain police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Cleveland voters reflect on historic Election Day 2021
Cleveland voters reflect on historic Election Day 2021
Lakewood residents upset about ongoing construction, safety concerns
Lakewood residents upset about ongoing construction, safety concerns
Cleveland voters reflect on historic Election Day 2021
Cleveland voters reflect on historic Election Day 2021
Lakewood residents upset about ongoing construction, safety concerns
Lakewood residents upset about ongoing construction, safety concerns