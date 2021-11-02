Lorain police ask for help identifying person caught by surveillance in goalie mask - like Jason

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police are looking for responsible for significantly damaging a storefront with a large rock -- one while wearing a goalie mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movie franchise.

Lorain police posted images they said were captured from security footage at the One Wireless at 455 West 4th Street to their Facebook page Tuesday.

The pictures show one person in a Rugrats hooded sweatshirt and a Jason-style hockey mask and another in a balaclava and blue Nike top.

A third photo shows an individual in a red and grey Tommy Hilfiger top.

The post did not say when the incident occurred or whether the individuals in the photos are suspected of any crimes.

Police ask anyone with information on the people’s identities to contact Detective Gray at 440-654-3397.

