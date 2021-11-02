Man shot in broad daylight in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in broad daylight on the city of Cleveland’s East side.
Officers responded to Goodman Avenue near Warner Road around 1 p.m. in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
A male gunshot wound victim was found at he scene. His condition is not known at this time.
Officials said two suspects were seen fleeing from the area.
This is a developing story.
