2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

More than 377K Ohioans vote early

More than 377,000 voters cast absentee ballots or voted early statewide ahead of Election Day...
More than 377,000 voters cast absentee ballots or voted early statewide ahead of Election Day in Ohio, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More than 377,000 Ohioans cast absentee ballots or voted early statewide ahead of Election Day, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

A total of 377,399 early votes and absentee ballots statewide were recorded as of 2 p.m. Monday, he announced Monday night.

Of those, 172,886 cast their ballot early in-person.

Total absentee and early in-person ballots cast are 17.8% (57,100) more than at the same point in November 2019.

All absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 1 or delivered to the voter’s respective county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday.

All absentee ballots received by the county board of elections by the close of polls on Nov. 2 will be included in the unofficial vote totals released on election night.

Outstanding ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 1 and received by the county board of elections within 10 days after the election will be included in the final official results that are released upon the conclusion of the official canvass.

Every properly cast ballot will be counted, LaRose pledges.

He said Ohio voters have more hours for early in-person voting than voters in 43 other states.

“We are one of 20 states that offers voting on Saturdays and one of just five states that allow for voting on a Sunday,” he said in a news release Monday night.

“Ohioans trust their elections because we make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. There is no such thing as an ‘off-year’ election and voters have been proving that by coming out and making their voices heard in this important election over the past four weeks. Election Day is here and once again Ohio is ready.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Cleveland car thief steals keys out of TownHall diner’s purse
Cleveland car thief steals keys out of TownHall diner’s purse
Cleveland car theif steals keys out of TownHall diner’s purse (Source: Cleveland Police)
Authorities investigate the deaths of three people in a home in Willow Run in Westlake, Ohio.
3 adults found dead in Westlake home, police say
SIerah's Law is named after 20-year-old Sierah Joughin.
930 felons registered for murder, aggravated murder in Ohio’s violent offender database