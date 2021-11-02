2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly pattern with a winter mix of lake effect showers at times through Friday

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air is coming down from the north. We have these disturbances that rotate through. These are the triggers for lake effect showers downwind of the Great Lakes. Look for these showers fromt time to time the next few days at least. The overall pattern is not changing much right through Friday morning. Look for some graupel or snow to mix in if the temperature dips below 40 degrees while these showers are in your area. This will mainly for along the lakeshore counties and east of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures will not get out of the 40s today through Thursday. Early morning lows well in the 30s.

