Ohio GOP lawmakers introduce Texas-style abortion ban

The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to block a Texas law banning most...
The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to block a Texas law banning most abortions.(Source: CNN/file)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio lawmakers introduced legislation Tuesday that would ban all abortions in the state -- going further than the Texas law currently being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ohio House Bill 480 is based on a Texas law, which has sharply curtailed abortions in that state by banning abortions after cardiac activity can be detected -- normally around six weeks.

Like the Texas law, HB 480, which was sponsored by Republican State Reps. Jena Powell, OH-80, and Thomas Hall, OH-53, would allow “any person” to file a civil lawsuit seeking $10,000 or more against anyone in Ohio who performs or induces an abortion or “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion for a woman who the person knows to be pregnant, including paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise.”

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio said that although abortion is still legal in the state, it could be completely banned in the state by July “if all dominos fall in [the] wrong direction.”

“Every pro-choice Ohioan must register and vote,” wrote Kellie Copeland, executive director of NARAL. “We have to have a pro-actively pro-choice governor in Ohio because we cannot rely on the U.S. Supreme Court, which is now packed by Trump–picked appointees.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Lopembe (Lupembe) Sumaili was killed by a stray bullet in Cleveland October 29, 2021. Lupembe...
Stray bullet kills father of 4 at gathering in Cleveland garage
Veterans mugged in failed robbery outside of American Legion Post
Stray bullet kills father of 4 at gathering in Cleveland garage
Veterans mugged in failed robbery outside of American Legion Post
