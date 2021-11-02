2 Strong 4 Bullies
Search for 3 Wayne County missing children continues, new tip may lead them home

By Katie Tercek
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A desperate search for three children is underway.

The kids have been missing for almost a week, but police say they have a new lead.

“I understand we received a really good tip so far,” said Shreve Police Chief Ron Kiner.

A recent tip from a family member could now lead law enforcement to find these three missing children who vanished from Shreve, a small village in Wayne County.

“They’re saying they’re okay and we’re going to try and make further contact through relatives,” said Kiner.

Police said the children were last spotted traveling around in a dark blue Dodge Caravan in the area of North Prospect Street.

“Wednesday night they had an investigation with an outside agency. Then that agency called us on Thursday morning and asked if we would do a welfare check,” said Kiner. “Our Sargeant did a welfare check and couldn’t find anybody there, and they wouldn’t answer the door so he called me there. And we found that there was no vehicles there, and we couldn’t get in any contact, and the house looked empty,” said Kiner.

That was certainly a scary situation for everyone but the police are hoping for good news soon.

“It’s looking better than it is worse,” said Kiner.

The Dodge Caravan has an Ohio license plate, JLC3641. Anyone with information is asked to call Shreve police at 330-287-5705.

