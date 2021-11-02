Several Cleveland City Council seats up for election today
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some are uncontested, but the majority of Cleveland City Council seats are up for grabs today.
An almost-record number of women have thrown in their hats to all but one of the competitive races.
The outcome of today’s election could end up representing the city’s population more evenly.
About 52% of Cleveland is made up of women and girls, according to the U.S. Census. The majority of city council is made up of men.
CLEVELAND CITY COUNCIL (* indicates “incumbent”)
Ward 1:
- Joe Jones (i)
- Kimberly Brown
Ward 2:
- Kevin Bishop (i)
- Monique Moore
Ward 3:
- Kerry McCormack (i)
- Ayat Amin
Ward 4:
- Deborah Gray
- Erick Walker
- Dontez Taylor (write-in)
- Antoine Tolbert (write-in)
Ward 5:
- Delores Gray (i)
- Richard Starr
- Frank Kidd Jr. (write-in)
Ward 6:
- Blaine Griffin (i)
- Lavitta Murray (write-in)
Ward 7:
- TJ Dow
- Stephanie Howse
Ward 8:
- Michael Polensek (i)
- Aisia Jones
Ward 9:
- Kevin Conwell (i)
Ward 10:
- Anthony Hairston (i)
Ward 11:
- Brian Mooney (i)
- Michael Hardy
Ward 12:
- Anthony Brancatelli (i)
- Rebecca Maurer
Ward 13:
- Kris Harsh
- Kate Warren
Ward 14:
- Jasmin Santana (i)
- Nelson Cintron Jr.
Ward 15:
- Jenny Spencer (i)
- Chris Murray
Ward 16:
- Brian Krazy (i)
Ward 17:
- Charles Slife (i)
- Mary O’Malley
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.