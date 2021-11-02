2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several Cleveland City Council seats up for election today

Cleveland skyline, Cuyahoga River
Cleveland skyline, Cuyahoga River(Michael Dakota)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some are uncontested, but the majority of Cleveland City Council seats are up for grabs today.

An almost-record number of women have thrown in their hats to all but one of the competitive races.

The outcome of today’s election could end up representing the city’s population more evenly.

About 52% of Cleveland is made up of women and girls, according to the U.S. Census. The majority of city council is made up of men.

CLEVELAND CITY COUNCIL (* indicates “incumbent”)

Ward 1:

  • Joe Jones (i)
  • Kimberly Brown

Ward 2:

  • Kevin Bishop (i)
  • Monique Moore

Ward 3:

  • Kerry McCormack (i)
  • Ayat Amin

Ward 4:

  • Deborah Gray
  • Erick Walker
  • Dontez Taylor (write-in)
  • Antoine Tolbert (write-in)

Ward 5:

  • Delores Gray (i)
  • Richard Starr
  • Frank Kidd Jr. (write-in)

Ward 6:

  • Blaine Griffin (i)
  • Lavitta Murray (write-in)

Ward 7:

  • TJ Dow
  • Stephanie Howse

Ward 8:

  • Michael Polensek (i)
  • Aisia Jones

Ward 9:

  • Kevin Conwell (i)

Ward 10:

  • Anthony Hairston (i)

Ward 11:

  • Brian Mooney (i)
  • Michael Hardy

Ward 12:

  • Anthony Brancatelli (i)
  • Rebecca Maurer

Ward 13:

  • Kris Harsh
  • Kate Warren

Ward 14:

  • Jasmin Santana (i)
  • Nelson Cintron Jr.

Ward 15:

  • Jenny Spencer (i)
  • Chris Murray

Ward 16:

  • Brian Krazy (i)

Ward 17:

  • Charles Slife (i)
  • Mary O’Malley

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

